بطولة السعودية تويوتا: جان لحود في صدارة الجولة الأولى من صعود الهضبة في الباحة
راليات أخرى / بطولة السعودية تويوتا - تسلق الهضبة أخبار عاجلة

وفاة نجم الراليات كين بلوك في حادثة على الجليد عن عمر يناهز 55 عامًا

تعرض كين بلوك لحادثة خلال ركوبه زحافة جليد في ولاية يوتاه الأمريكية، حيث أكد فريقه هوونيغان ريسينغ ديفيجن نبأ وفاته صباح اليوم.

وفاة نجم الراليات كين بلوك في حادثة على الجليد عن عمر يناهز 55 عامًا

وأعلن الفريق خبر الوفاة عبر منشور على وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي جاء فيه: "ببالغ الأسى نؤكد وفاة كين بلوك إثر حادثة على الجليد اليوم. كان كين صاحب رؤية، رائدًا وأيقونة في رياضة السيارات. والأهم أنه كان أبًا وزوجًا سنفتقده جدًا. نرجو منكم احترام خصوصية عائلته في ذلك الوقت".

بينما أصدر مكتب عمدة مقاطعة واساتش بيانًا مقتضبًا بعد معاينة الحادثة جاء فيه: "في يوم 3 يناير 2023، وفي حوالي الساعة الثانية ظهرًا، تلقى مركز 911 بمقاطعة واساتش اتصالًا يُبلغ عن حادثة زحافة جليد في منطقة ميل هولو".

وأضاف: "حيث استجابت فرق البحث والإنقاذ لتجد السائق كينيث بلوك صاحب الـ 55 عامًا وقد فارق الحياة إثر نزوله على منحدر على متن زحافة الجليد والتي انقلبت وهبطت عليه".

جديرٌ بالذكر أن بلوك هو الشريك المؤسس لـ "دي سي شوز" والذي بدأ مسيرته في الراليات في الولايات المتحدة في 2005، وفي غضون عامين خاض مشاركات في بطولة العالم للراليات "دبليو آر سي"، قبل أن يزيد عدد مشاركاته في 2010 عندما وقع صفقة مع فورد.

لاحقًا انضم بلوك إلى بطولة الرالي كروس العالمية مع فريقه الحالي هونيغان ريسينغ ديفيجن في 2012.

فيما اشتُهر بلوك عالميًا عبر سلسلة فيديوهات "غيمخانة" الشهيرة التي يقدمها عبر يوتيوب.

