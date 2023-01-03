وفاة نجم الراليات كين بلوك في حادثة على الجليد عن عمر يناهز 55 عامًا
تعرض كين بلوك لحادثة خلال ركوبه زحافة جليد في ولاية يوتاه الأمريكية، حيث أكد فريقه هوونيغان ريسينغ ديفيجن نبأ وفاته صباح اليوم.
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
اشترك الآن Already subscribed? Sign in here